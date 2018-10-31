While I was not surprised at The Gazette’s Oct. 21 endorsement of Bryan Steil for the 1st Congressional District, I was more than a little disturbed at the tone deafness of the editorial. The editorial board disparages--as they say they must, for our sake--Randy Bryce for his past.
It’s clear that they don’t understand what it means to live without economic privilege and well-heeled connections. But is it really possible that no one on the editorial board knows of someone in the "precariat" class? The latter class lives on thin ice (little or no savings, low income, few if any benefits). One unanticipated accident or sickness can throw everything into disarray, with one setback compounding the next, sometimes even leading into homelessness.
Randy Bryce has owned up to his past mistakes, including driving without a license to get to work to support his son. The contrast with his opponent could not be starker: Even while Randy Bryce had his own struggles, he was fighting for the rights of the common citizen. I urge readers to vote for a congressman who listens to, understands and fights for the 99 percent of us just trying to make ends meet.
I guarantee you that he will hold genuine listening sessions in our district, where he will show up, listen to your concerns and then return to the House to see that those concerns get addressed. Of the candidates for the 1st Congressional District, your choice could not be more clear: Vote for Randy Bryce.
MARK FULLER
Janesville
