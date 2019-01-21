The Sunday story (Page 1A) by Catherine Idzerda about the Janesville School District's focus on reading should qualify for a reporting award. She has analyzed a complex educational concept so well that the average reader should be able to understand that reading is not only phonics, but a developmental process involving brain, language and human interaction.

Let’s support Superintendent Steve Pophal’s goal to start at birth with the reading process to improve reading success by third grade.

Paulette Melvin

Janesville