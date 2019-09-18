I’m sure animal lovers in the area were delighted and impressed when they read Anna Marie Lux’s Sunday column (Page 3A) about the cat shelter, Toledo Keeping the Faith Charity Foundation, established four years ago by Kris Toledo with her husband Manuel within their five-acre home and landscaping grounds. They spend massive amounts of time and money doing almost everything that a good humane society does: rescuing stray, unwanted or abandoned cats; ensuring that they are spayed or neutered; paying for additional medical attention that they might desperately need; and finding them good homes.

They found and harnessed the generous hearts and help of veterinarians and cat lovers in particular to raise the additional money needed or to provide skilled services at a lesser cost.

Their dedication is awesome, and they could be literally unique in the whole U.S.A.!

The Gazette, in printing this article and helpfully adding additional information such as how to support this exceptionally worthy enterprise, did, however, to my dismay, neglect to mention our very competent and local animal shelter, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. That it is considerably larger and can do more than two people does not detract from the unique accomplishments of these two extremely gifted and marvelous persons. But Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin should not be overlooked.

JOANNE O. ANDERSON

Janesville