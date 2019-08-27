Thank you to The Gazette’s John Barry and Bryan Wegter for their Aug. 11 stories and photos on the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Janesville American Legion World Series team. John’s pursuit of the story was the catalyst to track down all the players and coaches in a short period of time.

As John and I discussed, coaches Dick Roehl and Larry Fanta, who have both passed, would have enjoyed the articles and would have added to the content.

John’s story preparation led to an impromptu mini-reunion at Veterans Field in Riverside Park. We shared stories, refreshed memories, corrected some and took a look at the memorabilia acquired during that great run.

In one story, head coach Jerry Davis referred to the players’ maturity and how it set them apart. I believe it’s that mindset that led everyone to move on and not dwell on or make a big deal out of what is still the highest achieving team in Wisconsin American Legion baseball history. When the team arrived back home, there wasn’t a lot of time to reflect on the accomplishment since many had to report within days to start their freshman year of college, and one reported to his minor league baseball assignment.

The stories were a well-deserved tip of the hat to a great group of players, coaches, parents and fans. At the time, American Legion baseball was the showcase of talent for kids that were 16 to 18 years old.

TOM MURPHY

Janesville