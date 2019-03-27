The first paragraph of The Gazette's endorsement of candidates for the Milton School Board on Friday closes with, “… their task will be to oversee one of the area’s most dysfunctional districts.”

Oh, please! Milton schools’ principals are providing strong leadership in their respective schools. Teachers are teaching.

As evidenced by The Gazette’s own reporting, students are learning. An impressive number excel. Reasons for pride in Milton schools are abundant. The sky has not fallen!

A change of faces may satisfy a desire for retribution for current issues at the administrative and school board levels, but new faces will not assure continued stability for those who teach and learn in the system.

Those who serve Milton schools at the school board and administrative levels, all of them, are decent people. Their vilification should stop! That unacceptable actions were taken must be acknowledged, further investigated to the degree necessary and action openly taken to prevent any recurrence. Undoubtedly this requires stronger board oversight, which, incidentally, should be in place anyway. I hesitate to say it, but in a sense the Milton community’s position should be analogous to that of good parents whose kids have erred: Save the kids, demand better behavior and be watchful.

LUCILLE VICKERMAN

Milton