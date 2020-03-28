I read Leonard Pitts’ column last Sunday and the letters responding to it. The column and the letters are intentionally abusive, politically biased and based upon hatred and the usual gibberish—not facts!
In this historic time. more than 525,000 people in the world have COVID-19, and more than 23,000 have died. Here in the U.S., more than 76,000 have the virus and more than 1,000 have died.
I am appalled that people like Pitts, who should know better, and these Gazette letter writers have the gall to find it appropriate in these times to make COVID-19 a political, bigoted event. The new term for these type of insensitive people in today’s world is COVIDIOTS! And so they are.
This is not a political event. It’s a national and worldwide health crisis. COVID-19 knows no political boundary. It has no political loyalty, and it has no cure. It doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat, Republican or an independent.
COVID-19 is a documented killer! It’s an invisible enemy and a danger to all of us, and it needs is to be treated as such. Put your political party allegiance away. It’s past time to come together to help each other and collaborate with each other to end the threat of this killer virus.
Please knock off the political bigotry and hatred for a few weeks, or months if needed, until we all can at least feel safe from the threat of COVID-19.
DENNIS HOPPER
Beloit