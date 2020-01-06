Since when was seeking the truth something to argue about? If the Trump administration weren’t allowed to play this shell game with the truth, shielded by the entire conservative Congress, we wouldn’t have this constant drip, drip, drip of corruption.

We need to contact our senators (Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson) to tell them to vote to call witnesses for Donald Trump's impeachment trial. John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney and Mulvaney's aides Robert Blair and Michael Duffey would be a great start. But remember that Trump actions are on trial here--it’s not the CIA, FBI or the Bidens. With the amount of lies and misinformation that comes out of this White House, some of these folks need to put their hand on a Bible and finally tell the truth. And if you’re tired of this clown car administration, make your voice heard and vote.

MIKE MICHALSKI

Beloit