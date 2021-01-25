I read Rep. Bryan Steil’s first statement after the new administration has barely been in office for one day with extreme disappointment.
Maybe I should have expected it. His statement smacked of Republican talking points, the same template of disagreement that party line conservatives seem to always have with Democrats.
Although the district I live in has been gerrymandered to retain Republican power, I was still hopeful for a new type of Republican leader when he took office. After all, he hadn’t been in a political public office before. Perhaps a leader with fresh thoughts, ideas and approaches to getting things done in government. Maybe someone who sees compromise as a way of moving legislation forward, maybe not perfect but unifying.
What I truly realize now is that after all this time in office he is just another politician espousing his party’s ideologies, beholden to special interests rather than trying to represent all of his constituents. I don't know, maybe he sold his soul to the Republican Party.
DEBRA GRIFFITH
Janesville