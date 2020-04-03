Wisconsin Democrats rushed to attack Congressman Bryan Steil for voting against Nancy Pelosi’s initial reactionary bill March 14. Turns out the bill was incredibly flawed and would have hurt the very people it intended to help.
The government mandate in the bill would have left many business owners with no choice but to lay off their workers or allow their business to go under. The bill specifically targets small businesses here in Wisconsin. Wisconsin workers deserve better from House Democrats than rushed policies that put their jobs and paychecks at risk.
The bill Steil opposed was so bad, it took a 90-page amendment to the 110-page bill to improve it. Instead of partisan attacks, we need to thank Steil for standing up for Wisconsin, saving jobs and improving the bill by getting the amendment through.
Steil was right to defend Wisconsin workers and small businesses by voting "no" on the awful first version of this legislation.
KIM HENDRICKS
Janesville