I had hope for Rep. Bryan Steil's integrity when he did not contest the Electoral College certification. That hope faded when I read his hyperbolic criticism of President Joe Biden.
"In his first hours in office President Biden has managed to destroy American jobs," Steil said, referring to the order to halt the Keystone XL pipeline, which had been stalled for years before President Donald Trump signed an executive order to allow it to proceed.
Per the Natural Resources Defense Council, approximately 2,000 jobs might be created, most being short-term construction jobs. But at what cost?
Per numerous Environmental Protection Agency studies, there is a high potential for contamination of drinking water and a higher risk of toxic spills. Another Republican example of making a dollar over protecting our environment.
My favorite quote is Steil's claim that Biden is trying to "enact a radical anti-life agenda" and "massive spending bills." President Biden wants to provide Americans with money for food and rent, as so many are devastated by a pandemic that Trump largely ignored. It doesn't get more "radical" than that for Republicans: Taking care of people instead of corporations.
As to criticizing Biden for "legislating by executive orders," here are some facts. Over eight years in office, George W. Bush issued 291 executive orders, Barack Obama issued 276 and Bill Clinton issued 254. Over just four years in office, Trump issued 220. Spare us the hypocritical indignation, Mr. Steil. Trump took first place for executive orders.
ANITA PETERS
Janesville