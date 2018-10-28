Farmers are the backbone of our communities here in Wisconsin. Sometimes, I think people forget how much farmers matter to our state and national economies. With Wisconsin being one of the top producers of corn, dairy and soybeans, it is great to see Bryan Steil is standing strong for farmers. Bryan's latest endorsement from farmers across the district proves that farmers have faith in Bryan Steil to keep farming a priority in Wisconsin. Back in June, Bryan attended every single dairy breakfast in the 1st District showing his diligence for ongoing support of all farmers and their way of life.

Bryan Steil has shown that his private-sector experience gives him the ability to talk trade and discuss with farmers how to make our trade deals better for the farming market. An endorsement from members of the agriculture community shows that Bryan Steil is in touch with communities and making these communities a priority. I live in a 1st District farming community, and Bryan Steil is exactly who I want representing us.

TRISHA IDE

East Troy

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse