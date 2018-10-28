Farmers are the backbone of our communities here in Wisconsin. Sometimes, I think people forget how much farmers matter to our state and national economies. With Wisconsin being one of the top producers of corn, dairy and soybeans, it is great to see Bryan Steil is standing strong for farmers. Bryan's latest endorsement from farmers across the district proves that farmers have faith in Bryan Steil to keep farming a priority in Wisconsin. Back in June, Bryan attended every single dairy breakfast in the 1st District showing his diligence for ongoing support of all farmers and their way of life.
Bryan Steil has shown that his private-sector experience gives him the ability to talk trade and discuss with farmers how to make our trade deals better for the farming market. An endorsement from members of the agriculture community shows that Bryan Steil is in touch with communities and making these communities a priority. I live in a 1st District farming community, and Bryan Steil is exactly who I want representing us.
TRISHA IDE
East Troy
