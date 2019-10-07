I will be voting for U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil when the time comes to do so again.

Why?

As a Republican, he had the courage to vote for the Horse Soring Act.

Your might ask, what is horse soring?

Believe it or not, horse soring is the disgusting act of deliberately inflicting constant pain on a horse's legs to make it do a "high step" in parades and shows.

The Horse Soring Act seeks to outlaw this practice.

Thank you, Mr. Steil, for your efforts to stop this, and you have my future vote.

JIM R. LONG

Beloit