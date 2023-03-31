Imagine for a moment that Gov. Tony Evers has a long record of sexual harassment, tax evasion and general business crimes that he never quite got convicted of. Now suppose that one of these misdeeds happened in Janesville, leaving a crystal clear paper trail and a case that was backed by testimony under oath.

Now suppose some Democratic senators from out east somewhere decide to write our local district attorney’s office and demand every scrap of paper associated with the case and threaten to investigate and cut federal funding for the Rock County DA's office if it doesn’t back off.

