Imagine for a moment that Gov. Tony Evers has a long record of sexual harassment, tax evasion and general business crimes that he never quite got convicted of. Now suppose that one of these misdeeds happened in Janesville, leaving a crystal clear paper trail and a case that was backed by testimony under oath.
Now suppose some Democratic senators from out east somewhere decide to write our local district attorney’s office and demand every scrap of paper associated with the case and threaten to investigate and cut federal funding for the Rock County DA's office if it doesn’t back off.
Now take a look at reality, and see that our own U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, with some other Republican House members, is doing exactly that to a local district attorney in New York to interfere with a criminal investigation into a prominent Republican. They have to wind both the law and the Constitution into pretzels to condone this.
But what concerns me most is that our representation in Washington is being wasted. Steil is intelligent and competent, with good problem-solving experience. But he is a member of a party that values Marjorie Taylor Greene above him. He will never get a chance to actually work constructively on improving America while Kevin McCarthy is speaker.
Steil will be pressured by party leadership to vote to default on America’s debt and trash the whole Western economy after twice raising the debt ceiling under the former president. But like every Democrat in my lifetime, President Joe Biden has taken over a huge annual deficit from a Republican and is already gradually lowering it. Biden has provided leadership and passed legislation that will strengthen America across the board. America has gained respect; our friends and enemies no longer laugh at us.
Rep. Steil, please join the Democratic Party. We value people who have solutions. Then you will have colleagues who no longer look at you funny for believing the truth about something. If you switch, the House will be only a couple of votes away from being able to work on answers to our real problems, and continuing to grow true American greatness.