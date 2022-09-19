YOUR VIEWS Your Views: Steil has been a leader on fentanyl Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank you to Congressman Bryan Steil for fighting fentanyl.I saw on the news that Rep. Steil recently held a roundtable in Janesville with police chiefs from Rock County and federal law enforcement.In 2021, 47 of our community members in Rock County died from illicit fentanyl. It is killing people in our community the problem is growing worse.We need more leaders like Congressman Bryan Steil who are working to combat illicit fentanyl.SANDI JACOBSClinton SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Abandoned vehicle rule change would make it easier for city of Janesville to move homeless along Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI Edison Middle School resource officer's gun accidentally fires; no one hurt Four-car crash shuts down Highway 14 near Evansville Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form