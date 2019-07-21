Doesn't it just warm the cockles of your heart and give you that warm fuzzy feeling all over to know that our congressional representative, Bryan Steil, finds President Trump's xenophobic, racist, bigoted, sarcastic tweets personally attacking four duly elected black, Muslim and Latino congresswomen "frustrating" and "not my style"?

But when given the opportunity to stand up for the moral high ground, Steil chose not to. His vote stood firmly FOR racism, bigotry and xenophobia and NOT for condemning it. This is not a political issue. It goes to the moral fiber of our country. Four Republicans had the courage to vote for the resolution condemning Trump's actions. What about the rest (including Bryan Steil)? Are they so spineless and afraid of incurring Trump's anger? If so, they shouldn't claim to represent the majority of the American people, and they shouldn't be in Congress.

How does Steil justify his vote? He doesn't!

There are three ways of dealing with a problem:

1) Tackle it head-on, standing up for the right as you see it. (Not Steil's "style"!)

2) Ignore the problem and hope it goes away. (Steil couldn't!)

3) Briefly acknowledge the problem and try to redirect attention to something less confrontational: "We must work together... avoid the negative back and forth." (See how clever I am? The problem is gone!) Spoken like a true fence-sitting political hack but not the problem-solving representative you were elected to be.

RICHARD WINDORF

Janesville