Contrary to the Chicago Tribune editorial The Gazette printed Thursday stating we should stay the course with Iran, we actually need to change course immediately to avoid a needless conflict.

It was Trump who tore up the nuclear agreement which had been negotiated with Iran by ourselves, the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany. It was Trump who then tightened crippling export sanctions against Iran. Can you imagine what we would do if Iran was enforcing sanctions preventing us from shipping our exports to other countries? This is a penalty we imposed on Iran even though Iran was in compliance with the treaty. War begins when diplomacy ends. Trump is no diplomat. He is simply a bully who goes around the world poking other nations in the eye.

Congress is scrambling to put a leash on Trump. The House on Wednesday voted to repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which George W. Bush used to get us entangled in that needless war with Iraq. The bill faces an uncertain vote in the Senate, where Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will likely block the vote. Read the Constitution, Mitch. Only Congress has the power to declare war. A nation of laws needs to follow those laws.

Call the White House comment line at 202-456-1111 or the switchboard at 202-456-1414. Your message should be simple: Diplomacy, not war. No more war.

NORMAN AULABAUGH

Orfordville