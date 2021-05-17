May is Mental Health Awareness Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All.
Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The line provides free and confidential support 24/7 for people in distress and those who care for them. Soon, it will be much easier to remember the number as it will be changing to "988" nationwide by July 2022.
Knowing this, it is critically important that states pass legislation now to reliably fund 988 and their crisis response systems, just as we fund 911 and emergency services: through small fees on our phone bills.
Reliable funding will help ensure all 988 callers can reach counselors in their own states who are familiar with and can connect callers with local resources. Culturally competent support and local connections can better help all callers through their crisis and in their recovery.
Join me this month in urging your public officials to fund 988. We all play a role in changing the culture around mental health. Together, we can ensure #MentalHealth4All.
MIKALA MOORECH
Madison