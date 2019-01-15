Years ago, above the cash register at a local establishment in my hometown was a compassionate sign that read, in large letters, "Could I help you out?" At the bottom of the sign, in fine print, was the sarcastic reply, "Which door did you come in?"

Finally, Scott Walker has exited the premises.

For seven years and 11 months Walker, Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald never thought of curtailing the authority of the governor or attorney general, but after last November's election, they decided to rush through the degradation and limitations of these two offices. Prior to this, Walker's legacy was our state's lousy roads, plus his drastic decimation of our public schools.

Vos and Fitzgerald's legacies will be 2 a.m. closed meetings and encouraging corporate welfare to any company whining about financial hardships.

During the 2010 campaign, Walker's slogan was, "We're broke!" In 2000, then-Gov. Tommy Thompson left the state of Wisconsin billions of dollars in red ink. Three governors later, we are still in debt, and Walker has added an obligation of at least $3.5 billion to Foxconn.

Yes, Scott, we're still broke, and we are now in worse financial shape than when you became governor!

RON THRONSON

Edgerton

