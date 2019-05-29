The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, which helps fund land acquisition, is one of the best investments in Wisconsin. Republican Warren Knowles and Democrat Gaylord Nelson created this bipartisan-supported fund. It helps leverage millions of dollars in private and federal funding for parks, recreational areas and wildlife habitat.

Wisconsin needs to step up with land preservation. Only 17% of Wisconsin land is protected in some form. We lag significantly behind our neighbors: Michigan protects 28% of its land, and Minnesota protects 23%. Yet, some state senators have been exaggerating the cost of the program, which is only a small 2% fraction of the state debt.

In Walworth County, where I live, the fund has been invaluable in securing our most recent park, White River County Park, providing matching funds for the purchase. Our county’s park plan calls for another park, and we will likely depend on the stewardship fund to help with the acquisition.

Whatever county you live in, this fund has been and will be invaluable for providing green space for residents. Please contact your state representative and senator, and urge them to renew the stewardship fund for another 10 years.

MARIETTE NOWAK

East Troy