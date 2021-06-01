Dear Robin Vos,
It seems you are anxious to spend taxpayer money on investigating elections. Instead of using it to pay your buddies to duplicate jobs already being done, you should be looking at the bottom of the spectrum, the poll workers on voting day.
I am tired of working 15 straight hours, getting a 10-minute lunch and supper break, two-minute bathroom breaks because we do not have enough people to relieve us nor enough people to provide a two-shift day.
It might be money for recruitment or higher pay, but something has to change. And for those who love to vote and then sit at home complaining about the results, you need to step up and call your local official and become a poll worker.
We might blame COVID-19 for some of the shortages, but even before COVID-19, two shifts were unheard of. And after a recruitment effort, many workers burned themselves out and we never saw them again. I don't listen to any complaints from those who refuse to work at the polls but seem to know all the things that are wrong with our voting system. So Mr. Vos, step up to the plate and do something constructive where it really counts: at the polls on voting day.
QUENTIN MAYBERRY
Janesville