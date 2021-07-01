I just found out that I lost my seventh bid in the real estate market. Two of these were in Janesville for decent homes in decent neighborhoods. I offered $10,000 to $20,000 over the asking price and still lost those bids. I can't afford $30,000 above asking price.
Real estate agents far and wide are encouraging stacking the deck of offers. They are also encouraging buyers not to have a new home inspected to make the offer "look pretty." This is discouraging potential middle-income sellers to join the market.
In turn, the other downside will be what's going to happen to property taxes in neighborhoods affected by newcomers paying $30,000 over asking price.
There is no cap on rentals in this state, either. The average rent on a two-bedroom home equals a mortgage of $170,000 or more. I'm a medically retired nurse. I worked very hard for many years. I want to find a home and build some equity. Can anybody help me please? Wisconsin must ban stacking the deck against us.
TRUDY KOENIG
Janesville