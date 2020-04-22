To the Honorable Gov. Tony Evers,
Thank you for releasing the Badger Bounce Back plan. People have sacrificed and will continue to do so if they see positive movement and hope for the future. They despair if they perceive there is no end in sight or that the end will come too late for them. People are desperate to see movement toward regaining their jobs and businesses. As we move forward, please communicate clearly that there are two dials that will be turned up simultaneously: the health care dial and the economic recovery dial. If people get the impression that the economic dial will not move until all core responsibilities are fully met, many are going to despair and reject the plan.
Please make it clear that in order to move forward to the next phase, the state must make PROGRESS toward the goals identified and that the ULTIMATE goal is 85,000 test per week. This is especially important as we seek to move into phase 1. I am concerned we will lose control of the state sometime in May if people don't see more movement on the economic dial soon. This movement would help dispel the increasing unrest that is emerging in our state. Without more movement on the economic dial, it is possible that our sacrifice over these past weeks could be lost by an eruption of violations of safe practices. We could then see a resurgent of COVID-19 cases, which is exactly what we are trying to avoid. Thanks for your consideration.
LARRY BALLARD
Janesville