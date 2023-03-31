As a former resident of Janesville and a gay man who experienced bullying during my time at Craig High School, I know firsthand the power of resilience encapsulated by the LGBTQ+ community. Despite the adversity we face, we continue to stand up for ourselves and our identities.
But Wisconsin's allowance of gay conversion therapy is not just a hurdle, it is an insult to our resilience – an insult the state Legislature recently reaffirmed. This is particularly troubling given that the American Psychological Association has found conversion therapy to be not only ineffective but also harmful to individuals' mental and emotional well-being. The practice has no place in modern society.
Nearly 10 years ago — during the end of my senior year at Craig — I wrote to this opinion page in The Gazette. The district was embroiled in controversy over showing a video expressing acceptance of gay couples. I criticized former Superintendent Karen Schulte and the district's decision to apologize for showing that video, arguing that it was important for LGBTQ+ students to feel seen and valued. That sentiment I felt then on respecting others remains true today — we must progress past allowing gay conversion therapy in our state.
It is time for Wisconsin to ban conversion therapy and send a clear message that LGBTQ+ individuals are valued and accepted. Moreover, conversion therapy is not just morally wrong — it is also bad for business. If Wisconsin wants to retain talent and compete in the modern economy, we need to take steps to ensure that everyone is valued and accepted, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
I implore the leaders of our state to act and ban gay conversion therapy. We need to take action to protect our LGBTQ+ youth and ensure that they are not subjected to harmful and ineffective practices – ideas that once affected me directly. Our resilience as a community will continue to shine through, but we should not have to endure such harmful practices in the first place. Wisconsin must do better.