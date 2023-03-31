As a former resident of Janesville and a gay man who experienced bullying during my time at Craig High School, I know firsthand the power of resilience encapsulated by the LGBTQ+ community. Despite the adversity we face, we continue to stand up for ourselves and our identities.

But Wisconsin's allowance of gay conversion therapy is not just a hurdle, it is an insult to our resilience – an insult the state Legislature recently reaffirmed. This is particularly troubling given that the American Psychological Association has found conversion therapy to be not only ineffective but also harmful to individuals' mental and emotional well-being. The practice has no place in modern society.

