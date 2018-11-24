I read last Sunday's editorial, "Good deeds aren't a good reason to flout the rules," and appreciated that the writer got across how the town (board members, clerk and treasure) clearly knew DeeDee Goldberg was over the limit for horses on her property and let her pass under the radar for many years. It is obvious they practice selective enforcement.
There's MUCH more to this story that hasn't gone out yet. I hope people learn the truth soon.
My concern was the word "combative" that was used to describe my actions. I'd like it to be noted that there's a difference between "being combative" and fighting for one's rights and standing up against corruption. I was fighting for my rights.
I was intentionally misled by board members and set up to fail, so I fought for my rights. In general, I am a kind person who just wants to save horses and keep them safe. I'd go out of my way to help a kind neighbor or friend or someone in need in any way I could. I've donated to other rescues also.
Sadly, it's words like "combative" that keep the good citizens from doing what's right and fighting for their and other people's rights. I hope in the future more folks find their voice, and stand up against corruption and unkind actions against animals and people alike. I just wanted to clear the air on that.
I wish DeeDee Goldberg the best in finding a proper place for her "additional" equines. Thank you.
PORSCHE KETTELHUT
Town of Janesville
