Stan Milan’s columns are generally insightful. His Sunday piece assessing UW-Whitewater's enrollment decline was not up to his usual standards. Stan, do you honestly believe that you have better insight than Chancellor Dwight Watson and his team? Yes, retainment will help, and that is a stated goal. All public colleges in the UW System are facing similar challenges and will likely continue to deal with decreased enrollment. Perhaps, too many students took the college route rather than technical school or trade options. I suspect we will continue to see these tends. Private colleges and universities will likely deal with similar tends and need to make similar decisions--without taxpayer-funded support.
TIM PROBST
Delavan