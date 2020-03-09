Nothing would make me happier than to see a new south-side grocery store open its doors. I’ve spent more than a few hours talking with grocery store operators, site locators, economic development specialists as well as several successful retail operators here in Janesville. The easy answer lies in the fact that those decisions are based on population (roof tops), neighborhood demographics, visibility, traffic and local competition. Add a vastly changed retail market business plan, and that mix does not point to a traditional grocery store. Because I want it doesn’t make it so.
So, lets address the things we can—a new south-side hub for Rock County Human Services is coming soon That’s more than 300 new people to address the traffic, neighborhood demographics and visibility. Add the redevelopment of the old GM site to bring even more traffic into the area. Did I forget SHINE Medical Technologies, Dollar General and a few others underway bringing even more traffic to the area?
The city of Janesville can’t force retail to go where it doesn’t want to go. Review the failed Five Points grocery project from 2007. The city can invest in the roads, bridges and infrastructure to make the area attractive and inviting, such as the reconstruction of Highway 51 now in the works and downtown revitalization.
No one has forgotten the south-side grocery desert. Progress takes time and vision. When dealing with the taxpayers’ dollars, doing it right, factually and successfully trumps selling newspapers every day! Just the facts, please.
RICHARD GRUBER
Janesville City Council member