A friend of mine who works at Mercyhealth told me system employees have had some of their perks taken away, including wage freezes in some cases, so after researching salaries for Midwestern nonprofit health care CEOs on Payers & Providers, I discovered a very interesting comparison.
Among 732 Midwestern nonprofit health care institutions, the average CEO salary was $481,000. I obtained the list of the top 20 highest-paid CEOs for the years 2008-09. Sitting at No. 1 was Javon Bea of Mercyhealth with a $4.5 million salary. Here are the salaries of some other health care CEOs at some of the biggest providers in the region:
Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, $3.4 million.
Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, $1.9 million.
Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, $1.9 million.
University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, $1.8 million.
We always hear from the Mercyhealth board of directors that Bea's salary is justified. The Cleveland Clinic is world renowned, right up there with the Mayo Clinic, and has facilities in many states, London and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its operations are far more vast that Mercyhealth's, yet its CEO earns less than Mercyhealth's?
I think it is time to replace the Mercyhealth board of directors or have them be more accountable to the paying medical clients.
The Gazette reported in 2017 that Bea's annual salary surpassed $8 million and, by the way, I believe I read in the paper recently where the room rates and many other charges are going up approximately 5%.