This is not my parents' America. U.S. House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently spoke at a white nationalist event, at which the host asked for and received from the crowd an enthusiastic round of applause and cheers for Russia. She should be tossed out of Congress. What has happened to this country?
My dad fought in World War II. He enlisted to protect this great nation, the world's beacon of democracy. My mom enrolled in the Army Nurse Corps to train as a nurse, also to serve her country. Theirs truly was the greatest generation.
They would not recognize or understand today's America, where millions refuse to be vaccinated to protect their communities or a president was too vain to promote wearing a mask and mocked those who did.
Now the same man is praising Vladimir Putin for being a genius. His comments are being shown on Russian state TV as propaganda. It probably pleases him; he was always more concerned with ratings than the people.
It's time for the whole of our country to get behind President Joe Biden, whether you agree with the platform of the Democrats or not, in support of the remarkably brave, freedom-loving Ukrainians and against Putin, the world's current evil madman, just as my parents' generation united against and defeated Adolf Hitler, the madman of their time.