Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva) and Sen. Stephen Nass (R-Whitewater) issued news releases criticizing the COVID-19 responses of President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers. I asked both legislators what should be the responses to the rapidly rising infections and deaths in Wisconsin.
Rep. August offered nothing beyond noting that President Trump developed a vaccine in record time and Gov. Evers received billions of dollars and offered $100 to get vaccinated. Sen. Nass gave no response.
It is bad enough to mock those who have made attempts to reign in the deaths and infections occurring nationally and in Wisconsin. It is a sad commentary that both legislators offer no support for mitigation efforts to protect Wisconsinites from a global health crisis. It’s unconscionable that legislators run from a public health emergency and refuse to accept a role in defeating this devastating disease.
To have no idea about what to do or how to respond to COVID-19, yet attack the efforts of those who attempting to end this pandemic smacks of unbridled hypocrisy. It is beyond belief that state legislators would refuse to face down a disease that is incapacitating and killing record numbers of Wisconsinites.
We need elected officials who run toward trouble not away from it.