I was amused when Tim Bremel in his column last Sunday took issue with my Feb. 13 letter to the editor. The Gazette limits letters to 250 words, and Mr. Bremel used 613 words in his column to come to his conclusion that my letter made him "LOL." Mr. Bremel, an important principle of effective communication is this: Attack the issue, not the person.
Mr. Bremel misconstrues my message. I stated that five corporations dominate the news industry today limiting our access to diverse news sources. I stated that a local low power community radio station in Janesville, WADR, 103.5FM, carried "Democracy Now!," the "Thom Hartmann Program" and "The Devil’s Advocates" radio show, where news and opinions can be heard which are not dominated by these five news corporations.
Incredibly, Mr. Bremel contorts this to mean I call any news or opinions I didn’t like “fake news.” Quite a stretch, Mr. Bremel. Donald Trump calls any coverage he doesn’t like “fake news.” Trump used this term 270 times last year. Mr. Bremel, please direct your ire to Mr. Trump where the shoe fits.
I agree with Mr. Bremel when he says, “I encourage you (and me) to consume at least a small amount of media that runs contrary to your personal beliefs.” This was the point of my letter, Mr. Bremel. I suggest you heed your own advice.
NORMAN AULABAUGH
Orfordville