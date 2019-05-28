The detrimental effects of the trade war with China are overlooked. Instead of trying to control China with trade, a multilateral effort with other nations would be more effective.

The trade war is greatly affecting companies and businesses in the U.S. that work with China. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, $2.4 billion of exports from Wisconsin are at risk due to the trade war.

Farmers are hit the hardest from the tariffs as they export the most products to China.

Some may argue that the aluminum and steel industry are benefiting from the trade war because people are no longer buying aluminum and steel from China. But according to Dr. David Dollar at the Brookings Institution, long-term damage to the domestic economy will be the overall effect.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is a great example of countries working together to benefit fair-trading countries. Trump made the mistake of withdrawing from this group that would have allowed us to put more pressure on China for its unfair trading policies.

Multilateral effort is the only way that China will see the error of its ways.

MALCOLM EADY

Janesville Craig