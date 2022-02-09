The legacy of Janesville's former General Motors plant is a complicated one. Most Janesville residents are proud, and rightfully so, of the city becoming a manufacturing hub for GM. The presence of the plant improved the life and livelihoods of many in the area until it closed.
Unfortunately, the legacy of the plant since closing has become quite different. It has become a blight on the land, first with the rusting, unused husks of empty buildings and now with the crumbling concrete that tops enormous swaths of tainted earth.
I read with interest about the recent deal in place to buy the GM site that fell through. This suggests to me an opening for the city to buy the property and to turn it into something worthy of the legacy of GM.
There has been talk of Janesville going carbon neutral by 2050. I propose using this site for an installation of solar panels. The area seems ready-made for it: acres of graded land with plenty of local infrastructure, like power lines, already in place.
Some of the pushback on solar panels locally is that they would usurp farmland; this would require no one having to give up their land and would put this unused land back into service once more.
Janesville, we have a chance to make our past an integral part of our present. Let's not miss our chance.