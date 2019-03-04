America’s consumptive lifestyle has placed fashion ahead of a sustainable environment. Typically, the homes that we market and build are the domicile equivalent of a four-wheel-drive, super-duty-crew-cab, pickup truck. With people so habituated to consume, “green” energy is a red herring until the country tackles inefficiencies in the way we use resources.

Photo voltaic solar farms such as Badger Hollow and, more conspicuously, wind generators make significant environmental footprints. Currently, they are feel-good measures that let us think we can avoid the difficult work of living and behaving responsibly.

Badger Hollow is a dumb project. It may make some tycoons rich, but it won’t give us the biggest environmental bang for the buck. Instead, retrofitting existing buildings for better energy efficiency should come first, and all new structures should incorporate proven green technologies. BTUs that never need to be burned are the smart investments. Such ideas are seldom voiced when the media covers green issues.

Humans have a penchant for procrastination until a crisis comes along and makes change inevitable. An environmental crisis may already be unavoidable due to tipping points and feedback loops inherent in biosphere dynamics.

I am not optimistic that the future will be swell for Homo sapiens, even if we do a perfect job of mitigating all environmental damage. Badger Hollow is not a perfect way to stop an impending Armageddon.

DENNIS GOODENOUGH

Janesville