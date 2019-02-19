We now have reached the pinnacle of acceptance of immoral behavior. We've been on the road for a while, and now the one-term governor has put us over the cliff. In former times, the use of pot was against the legal limits of our culture and society. No more. Now the idea is to make it legal, free the incarcerated and treat yourself to happiness and joy. What a sinkhole we are headed for.

The counties and cities better get prepared for the onslaught of dope heads and joint smoking in the parking lots of the schools and state parks. This new economy will be in for battles of control by gangs, new weed shops and maybe even the Native American casinos. Politicians will tout the increased tax income, while the medical services industry tries to provide for the rise of users and abusers beyond measure.

Gambling is OK, drinking is OK and now pot smoking is OK. Abort the unwanted. Sodom and Gomorrah never had it so good. I can envision a new "weed for the poor" health care program, just for the demands for the needy and deserving classes. Wisconsin tourism will sponsor "Weed Fest 2020." How sad. Here's a leadership course our education systems can provide, "Weed For Living 101. The sky is the limit. Jump aboard and fly high." Puns intended.

CARROL LEWIS

Janesville