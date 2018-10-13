A sad page of American history became a reality Oct. 6 with the appointment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. After over one year of leaving the court shorthanded by refusing to even allow a hearing on the selection of the person nominated by President Obama, the Senate voted to approve Judge Kavanaugh. The shameful behavior of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans did surely besmirch our governing body. The principle of our government “of the people, by the people and for the people” was totally violated.
Their action denied the right and duty of one president while allowing another president who has questionable morals and ethics to make two appointments to this court. These lifetime appointments will surely guarantee future decisions favorable to conservative Republicans for years to come.
Judge Kavanaugh, while serving with Ken Starr, did advocate accusing and indicting then-President Clinton but now has indicated that he favors legislation to prevent this type of action against a sitting president, even when he/she is no longer in officer. This seems like a double standard, which has no place in the highest court of this land.
The promise to “drain the swamp” has come to fruition. The so-called swamp has become a cesspool. Birds of a feather?
GLEN A. SPRING
Albany
