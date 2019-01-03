In response to "Our Views" on Monday (Page 4A) giving a "thumbs up to snowmelt liquid," it should be noted how destructive this technology is on vehicles. Here is a link--wapo.st/2F32tG4--to just one article about the use of brine, “Worse Than Salt, Brine Sprayed On Roads Will Munch Your Car To Pieces.”
The liquid brine seeps into all crevices of a vehicle and even can also affect wiring connections. It is advised to get regular car washes to help mitigate the adverse effects as noted in the article.
This article does not add the effect of beet juice byproduct, which makes the mix even more destructive. The sticky nature of the beet juice makes the brine adhere even more, making it hard to wash off those hard-to-reach places on a vehicle. If left, it can accelerate the corrosion and cause even more long-term damage.
Undercoating a vehicle can help to reduce the effect of this snowmelt liquid, but there is only one that I know of that goes the extra mile to protect the inner reaches of a vehicle and also protect the electronics. Unfortunately, that product is not available in southern Wisconsin.
GARY LATHAM
Janesville
