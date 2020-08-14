Perhaps the Snappers logo could be tweaked?
I understand the emotions stirred by the name change. I grew up in Appleton and watched the Appleton Foxes frequently. While in college, the team moved into a new stadium and a new identity. When the Appleton Foxes stopped playing at Goodland Field, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers moved into Fox Cities Stadium. It was heartbreaking. I had known nothing but Appleton Foxes!
But the name change rejuvenated the franchise. Sales of team apparel sky rocketed.
And you have to admit, in a league with the Lansing Lugnuts, maybe something new and/or quirky is needed.
JOHN L. HOH JR.
Beloit