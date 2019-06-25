I was fortunate to be a part of Bliss Communications for over four decades. I moved through the advertising department and ultimately was appointed general manager in 1988. That is a very brief summary of my business credentials.

During the 43-plus years in local media work, I was able to pursue another calling, that as a community volunteer. Over the years, I served Forward Janesville on several committees and as president for one term. The expanded list includes Crimestoppers, YMCA, Project 16:49, American Red Cross, Janesville Convention & Visitors Bureau, public school mentoring, Downtown Development Alliance and the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. I was committed in service to the United Way for 28 years as board member, president and two-time campaign chairman. I was honored as the Janesville volunteer of the year in 2011.

No boasting intended. I could list more than a dozen coworkers with similar or even deeper involvement. Bliss Communications strongly encouraged staff members to serve Janesville and area communities in volunteer capacities. CEO Skip Bliss generously contributed funding support for several nonprofits when asked. Additionally, he provided time and resources for employee volunteer endeavors. Contributions of this magnitude can’t be measured in dollars. Actions speak louder than words... and dollars.

DAVID A. JOHNSON

Retired Gazette general manager