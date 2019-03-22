Ryan Simons deserves your vote for continued valuable service as town chair for the town of Delavan.

He has proven his concern for residents in the community. By long-term planning, Ryan has been able to protect our property values while working to decrease property taxes and keep them low. His measured, level-headed approach to governing is an asset to the town. Hasty, last-minute decisions on expensive ideas and notions are carefully examined under Ryan's leadership.

Good planning comes from good listening. When you attend a town meeting, you can see first hand his willingness to listen carefully and restate other's points of view to ensure he best understands their point of view.

Ryan's lifelong commitment to the town of Delavan is evident in his continued residency, investment in the business community and his civic leadership. He has also participated in changing laws at the the state level to bring more control back to township residents.

The town continues to enjoy the benefits of his thinking, and so I recommend you vote for Ryan Simons for Delavan town chair.

RICHARD BEERS

Delavan