If you believe ...

... that we should allow religious beliefs to determine what is taught in our public schools, you might be a Trumplican.

... that the Jan. 6 insurrection in our Capitol was a peaceful demonstration, you might be a Trumplican.

... it’s “your body, your choice” when getting vaccinated or wearing a mask but not for an abortion, you might be a Trumplican.

... in sanctioning fellow Republicans because they support the rule of law, you might be a Trumplican.

... the last election was stolen and that sending in fake Electoral College electors to overturn it was right, you might be a Trumplican.

... it is good to suspend the filibuster rule to vote in a new Supreme Court justice before an election, you might be a Trumplican.

... it is bad to suspend the filibuster rule to vote on election rights for all, you might be a Trumplican.

... it is right to restrict how people are allowed to vote, you might be a Trumplican.

... that state legislatures should be able to overturn elections, you might be a Trumplican.

... that politicians know more about the pandemic than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you might be a Trumplican.

... in restricting which books can be read, you might be a Trumplican.

... that cherry-picking U.S. history is a good thing, you might be a Trumplican.

... that the election process cannot be trusted, you might be a Trumplican.

... that low-wage earners should stay low-wage earners, you might be a Trumplican.

GREGORY TANKO

Janesville

