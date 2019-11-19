Every nation has its decline. This is ours. When a country tolerates sexual assaults by their leaders that go uninvestigated and when elected individuals ignore evidence of illegal activities, placing their party above all else, these are the signs of decline.

Corruption in our leaders is rampant. It's both tolerated and accepted by many Americans as a natural aspect of our political leadership. The GOP is saying no crime exists because President Trump didn't get the dirt on Joe Biden from Ukraine and eventually released Ukraine's aid. This is sort of like a bank robber returning the money and then saying there was no crime because he gave the money back.

Our allies don't trust us. We have betrayed their trust, giving up our title as leaders of democracy as easily as an old winter coat. People have stopped asking the question, is this person fit to serve a country of integrity and decency? The question we now ask ourselves is, how can I keep my party in power no matter what? When we can predict how individuals will vote 100% of the time based on their party, when leaders appoint judges with questionable pasts (sexual assault history, etc.) because they are members of a certain party, we are no longer a democracy of the people. We grieve this loss.

VIRGIL and KATHY PARKER

Janesville