Isn't about time to give Leonard Pitts the boot? He is without question the most narrow-minded, bigoted racist in print media.
Every one of his diatribes is predictably racist to the core. With a broad brush, he consistently practices and promotes racial hatred, while supposedly criticizing those he deems racist, such as the entire Republican Party in his Sunday column.
He is the definition of "hate speech."
You should be ashamed to give him space in your publication.
WILLIAM R. GREENE
Janesville