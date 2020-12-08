At this time of the year, we should be happy planning to give to those we love and those we don't know.
This is the time of year most of us reflect on the love of God and His righteousness, but instead we are maybe more concerned on our government and on the integrity of the one who will be in control of your life for the next four years and what are his plans for the American people.
Just like we should be looking at what happens if things fall apart, who will you turn to if things get really bad? Will you turn to a friend or the state government for help, or will you turn to God? When all else fails, look up and give thanks that we serve a loving God. But don't wait too long; you may not have that chance to give your life to the Lord.
I wish you would think about your family just like my mom did for me and we did for our children. The question is will they be strong enough to withstand everything that may fall upon us, most of all the ones we love? How can you be sure if you will stand or fall? Read the only book that can tell you (the Bible).
Please go to God. He is always waiting with open arms to give you hope and peace. I pray you will go to God for His guidance and understanding. We all matter to God.
BETTY ELLEFSON
Janesville