Ben Shapiro’s Thursday column correctly identifies the rise of anti-Semitism in the political left. Growing up in the 1950s, I remember anti-Jewish tirades stemming largely from extreme right-wing radio preachers. Their sort of public hate has significantly declined.
Today’s rise of anti-Semitism comes largely from the political left. It can be sophisticated, cunning and cloaked in pious sounding words. They may call it opposition to Israeli policy or label themselves as true peacemakers for the Middle East. Under closer examination, without fail, it always expresses opposition to Israel and, by extension, United States support of Israel or commercial business with Israel.
Unfortunately, this rising anti-Semitism has taken root on university campuses and most distressingly in liberal Protestant churches. The danger of this bigotry is still with us. It just tries to look and sound morally and socially acceptable.
ED JAMES
Janesville