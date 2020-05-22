The headline for the May 3 Gazette editorial was, “Local government jobs should be on the chopping block.” “Local governments should show the community they’re making sacrifices alongside the private sector and taxpayers,” the editorial stated.
We are in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic: COVID-19. Nonessential services and businesses were closed. Essential services remained open.
The headlines and substance of the editorial are inflammatory, including the final statement that “Instead of (local government officials) going out of their way to protect jobs, they should be asking whether the jobs they are protecting are absolutely necessary.” Do you really think that local government officials are not carefully considering how to react to this pandemic? Which local government jobs do you think should be eliminated: police, fire, health department, water utility, sewage treatment or garbage pickup? You specifically mentioned building inspections and building permits, without considering all the construction that is still taking place. Street maintenance and repair are still going on. Would you eliminate those?
You took what could have been an enlightening report on how local governments are reacting to this pandemic crisis and turned it into pandering to the disaffected.
Shame on you!
JUDY ADLER
Janesville