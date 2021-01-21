Shame on Rock County and Rock Haven for laying off employees for not wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Currently, there is no data to suggest that getting the vaccine will prevent the spread of the virus. If there was data that showed it prevented the spread, I would understand the importance of getting the vaccine in a long term care facility. Residents could be vaccinated to prevent them from getting severely ill from the virus.
But whether to get the vaccine or not should be up the each individual knowing the risks associated with the virus and the vaccine. As a first responder, I got the vaccine, but it was my choice.
It should be everyone's choice to get it or not.
PETER FALK
Milton