In response to a recent letter to the editor, I felt compelled to comment about the ethics of DuWayne Severson.
I have found DuWayne to be a man of upmost integrity. I've had the opportunity to work with DuWayne on a number of volunteer boards, and I have appreciated his independent thinking and his willingness to stand up for things he believes in. More than once, I have seen DuWayne stick by his position because of his strong desire to do things right.
I know that DuWayne has a history of community service and a desire to see our community, our state and our nation be the very best it can be, and he will do everything he can to help. He's an ethical man that will do a tremendous job representing the 44th District Assembly.
CARROLL SMITH
Janesville