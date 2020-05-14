I agree with DuWayne Severson's Tuesday letter that we as individuals, families, workers, organizations and businesses have much to do to respond to and recover from COVID-19. Our government representatives are important partners in those efforts.
However, Mr. Severson is greatly mistaken in dismissing the importance of redistricting in guaranteeing a government responsive to its people. How district lines are drawn (every 10 years) is the very foundation on which governmental choices are made. If district lines are skewed (gerrymandered) to give one political party an advantage over another, then the democratic principle of "one person one vote" is nullified.
The combination of mapping technology and ever-more sophisticated voter data means the problem will worsen unless the process is taken out of the hands of the politicians. Wisconsin has the well deserved reputation for being one of the worst partisan gerrymandered states in the country. In 2012, Republicans won 60 of 99 Assembly seats despite winning less than 50% of the statewide vote. No wonder a Republican candidate doesn't want us to think about redistricting!
If we want each of our votes to count regardless of the party in power, we must demand a nonpartisan redistricting process. This is the foundation on which we build a government that responds to our needs.
CORAL SWANSON
Janesville