I am writing this letter to urge my fellow citizens of the 44th District to vote for DuWayne Severson for the state Assembly.
Why, you may ask? He is a law and order man. Peaceful protests are legal and our right, but no one has the right to loot, pillage and burn personal property. Alas, we have seen protests in Madison, Wauwatosa, Kenosha and other cities become riotfests. That is not how a civilized society acts.
Nor does a civilized society allow innocent, unborn babies to be murdered in the womb. The slippery slope is seen in that the pro-choice crowd wants it legal to kill a born baby if the mother does not want the baby! There are many couples looking to adopt who would give those babies a good life.
We need sound, humane and civilized leaders. DuWayne Severson is one such leader we can be proud to represent us.
JOHN L. HOH JR.
Beloit