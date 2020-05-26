I am writing in support of DuWayne Severson, 44th Assembly District candidate.
DuWayne is the father of seven children. Each of his children went through the Janesville school system. His wife is a small business owner. He was a leader in a Boy Scout-type program for many years. He was also a member of the Janesville School Board as well as the city council.
His concerns about bread-and-butter issues are real. He is a family man, and he is well acquainted with the many pressures that the coronavirus is placing on the home. He recently lost his job at Mercyhealth after 34 years. His position was eliminated. Given that, DuWayne has a wealth of knowledge on the health care and insurance industries.
I have talked with DuWayne. He is presently working with a number of people on how to better deal with the current situation but, and equally important, how to deal with any possible pandemic-type emergency in the future. He has a plan both for today and for tomorrow.
I understand the importance of the redistricting issue. However, I am sure that the average citizen of the 44th District is more concerned about opening up the schools, getting a haircut, going back to work and buying groceries as well as how to survive in these challenging times. DuWayne gets that. DuWayne has his priorities in proper order.
MICHAEL JACKSON
Janesville